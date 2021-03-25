Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $10.29 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.17% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brunswick by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

