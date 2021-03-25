Insider Buying: G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) insider Peter Trimble bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,750.00 ($39,107.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.91.

G8 Education Company Profile

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers in Australia. The company provides educational child care services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 472 centers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

