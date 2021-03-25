Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 81,720 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 81,720 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in DHT by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DHT by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,379. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $880.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.