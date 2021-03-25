Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Stake Boosted by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,131 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for 0.2% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Farfetch stock traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $51.91. 69,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,249. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

