Mason Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,800 Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Altimeter Growth makes up about 0.0% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 48,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,779. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

