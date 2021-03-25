Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases Shares of 27,908 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Appian comprises 1.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 396.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 296,014 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $9,454,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.38. 6,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -254.33 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.