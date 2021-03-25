Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWJ. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.02. 2,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,789. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.