Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,680 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. 71,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.