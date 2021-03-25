Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Aflac makes up approximately 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.17. 37,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,197. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

