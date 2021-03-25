Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,028,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,740,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $644,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,591,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $812,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.93. 162,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,012. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

