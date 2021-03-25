Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 15,580 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 373.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

CSCO stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 1,213,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,244,340. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

