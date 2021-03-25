Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $9.12 Million in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $16,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 158.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 274,981 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mimecast by 21.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 233,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,075 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,037. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

