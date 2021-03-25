II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Down to $67.26

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.26, but opened at $62.00. II-VI shares last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 71,139 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares in the company, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

