Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Danaher worth $730,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.76 and its 200 day moving average is $225.29. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.78 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

