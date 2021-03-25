Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 1,297,902 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297,902 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.57. 115,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,061. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.