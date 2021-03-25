Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $190.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $126.80 and a 52 week high of $192.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

