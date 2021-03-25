Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $682,000 Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. BankUnited accounts for about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

