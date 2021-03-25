Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

