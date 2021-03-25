DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,653 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,157. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

