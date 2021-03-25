Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $386,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,132. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average is $176.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

