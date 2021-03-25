TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1,023.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,665 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,686,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in TEGNA by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 90,488 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. 35,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

