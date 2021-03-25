Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Hits $32.46 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $32.46 million and $4.40 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 60.9% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00637091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

