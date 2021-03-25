Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $27.28 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,281,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.55% of Medpace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $43,965,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after buying an additional 133,539 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,394,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,066 shares of company stock valued at $37,514,737. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $155.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,930. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.