Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Cut by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 63,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,632,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $81,337,000 after buying an additional 170,060 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.76. 581,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,416,820. The stock has a market cap of $250.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

