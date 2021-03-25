Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $20.99 Million Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 782,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,502 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.51 million, a P/E ratio of 120.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

