Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Position Increased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $33,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,853. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

