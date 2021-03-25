Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 28,142 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,142 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial makes up 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.96% of Axos Financial worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $45.53. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

