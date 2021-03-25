Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,760 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for 2.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $65,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $19,034,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 10,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

