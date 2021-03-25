Anqa Management LLC Trims Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Anqa Management LLC decreased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,323 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 280,645 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises approximately 15.5% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Anqa Management LLC owned about 0.41% of R1 RCM worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

RCM traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 9,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,149. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

