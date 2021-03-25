SevenOneSeven Capital Management Takes $323,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Fortinet accounts for about 2.8% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 43,196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.70. 11,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,007. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $94.55 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

