Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.
NMM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $29.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
