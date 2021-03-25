Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.

NMM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.