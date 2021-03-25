3,611,615 Shares in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Bought by Founders Fund V Management LLC

Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,611,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,129,000. Applied Molecular Transport makes up approximately 28.4% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned 10.35% of Applied Molecular Transport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Molecular Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.