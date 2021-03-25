Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 56,975 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

