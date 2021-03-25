Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 29,411 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.28. 6,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.25 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

