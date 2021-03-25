Brokerages Expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

