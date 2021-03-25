Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

