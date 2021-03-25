Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 13,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,116,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

