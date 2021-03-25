Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 52.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 84.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $123.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.