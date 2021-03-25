Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Down 8.4%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 258,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,310,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

