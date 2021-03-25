Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.76. 3,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $315,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.