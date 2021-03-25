Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 833,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 3,455,920 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

