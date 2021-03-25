Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Down 6.6%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.68. 2,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 681,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $18,913,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 931,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 809.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 625,411 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

