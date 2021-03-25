Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to $3.20

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Shares of ALYA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 60,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,060. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.