Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 616.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $665.37. 3,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $722.78. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $535.37 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.