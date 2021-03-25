133,818 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,887,000. Republic Services accounts for about 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.07. 10,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,323. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

