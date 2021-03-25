TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Announces Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

