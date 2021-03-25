Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

ETN stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.61. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

