Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.99. 12,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.12.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

