Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.41. 20,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.04. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.01 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

