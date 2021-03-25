iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Reduced by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.84. 1,838,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,886,088. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.